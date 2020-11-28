The New York Giants will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals for their Week 12 matchup on Sunday. This will be Cincy's first game since No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow went down for the season with a torn ACL. Now, the Bengals will reportedly turn to Brandon Allen to start this game while second-year quarterback Ryan Finley, who came in for Burrow last week, will serve as the backup. While Cincinnati tries to not only pick up the pieces left following Burrow's injury but snap a two-game losing streak, New York comes into this game well-rested following the Week 11 bye and are winners of their previous two contests.

In this space, we'll dive into all the different betting angles that this game has to offer, including the spread, total, and some of our favorite player props. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Giants (3-7) at Bengals (2-7-1)

The Giants began the week as just a four-point favorite against the Bengals, but that number has only grown with the public looking at the Bengals as a sitting duck without Burrow under center. The spread has jumped a full two points to Giants -6 as of Saturday morning.

New York has been a road warrior over the last three years, owning a 17-4 ATS record away from MetLife Stadium over that stretch, which is the best mark in the NFL. More recently, they've covered eight-straight road games which include a 5-0 ATS record in 2020. The only caveat to that eight-game run as it relates to this game, however, is that they've only been favored once during that stretch. The Giants have also not been a road favorite by four or more points since 2016. Even with that wrinkle, however, it's hard not to like the Giants winning by more than a touchdown in this game with a backup under center for Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones also boasts a strong road record, going 9-2 ATS in his career.

Projected score: N.Y. Giants 24, Cincinnati 14

Over/Under

With uncertainty under center for Cincinnatti, it was no surprise to see the total jockey around this week. After opening at 43, the number dipped as low as 41.5 on Monday before creeping back up as the week progressed. It jumped by a point-and-a-half on Thursday to land at 44, which is where things stand as of Saturday morning.

The Bengals defense is allowing 27 points per game entering Week 12, which is tied for the tenth-most in the NFL. While that is a promising sign for the Over, their offense was managing just 21.3 points with Joe Burrow under center, which was the seventh-fewest in the league heading into Week 12. Now that their best offensive player is out for the season, it's hard to envision a scenario where they are lighting up the scoreboard. With an early lead, New York won't be incentivized enough to step on the gas offensively, which points to the Under.

Projected total: 38

Player props

Daniel Jones total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-110). Jones has only thrown for multiple touchdowns three times this season, but he's in a great position to do so on Sunday. The Bengals are tied for the second-most passing touchdowns allowed this season with 22.

Darius Slayton anytime touchdown (+175). If Jones is going to throw touchdowns, at least one is likely going to fall into the hands of Slayton, who leads the Giants with three receiving scores this season.

Sterling Shepard total receptions: Over 4.5 (-135). Since coming back from IR in Week 7, Shepard is averaging 6.5 receptions and eight targets per game. No reason to suggest that those totals will go down, which makes this a smash play.

Tyler Boyd total receptions: Over 4.5 (+100). I expect Boyd to serve as the safety blanket for Brandon Allen as he gets his feet wet in the Bengals passing game. Boyd has only gone under this total twice in 2020 and I expect those targets to continue even in Burrow's absence.