The NFL may be in its offseason, but it is far from a break for the players. From involuntary workouts, to mandatory team activities and players meeting up on their own time, this off time is used to prepare for the upcoming season.

Some players meet up with their quarterbacks, others meet up with teammates and some have full universities dedicated to improving the game. I am, of course, talking about Tight End University, which was founded by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen with a goal of bringing tight ends together.

The program has been a wild success since its start in 2021, so much so that other players are jealous they don't have something like it. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown took to social media to ask other receivers if they want to create a similar event, with an open invite to anyone who wants to be involved.

"Wideouts wassup?" Brown posted. "The Tight Ends get together for a weekend. The Db's link up. The pass rushers even get together. Come on guys, we can't be too big time to link up and learn. I'm a fan of everyone and willing to work with whoever. Let's make it happen wideouts."

He already has some players willing to make it happen. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill responded, "Let's go Bro."

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant last played in the NFL in 2020 and still has some wisdom he is willing to share with current players.

"We was just talking about this with [wide receivers coach David Robinson] … shit would be crazy!!! I'll love to drop some jewels. Idk what the wait for but I'm down to help get shit shaking!"

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is not invited to the WR party, but still supports his teammates idea.

"Yes sir ... get them boys together man," Slay wrote.