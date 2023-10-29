The battle for bragging rights in New York are at stake during the Week 8 NFL schedule when the New York Giants (2-5) play the New York Jets (3-3) Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. These two teams share a stadium and meet once every four years, pitting the fanbases against one another in the days leading up to the contest. The Giants lead the all-time series 8-6, but the Jets have won the last two meetings. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Jets are three-point road favorites in the latest Jets vs. Giants odds, while the over/under is 35.



How to watch Giants vs. Jets

Giants vs. Jets date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Giants vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Giants vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Jets vs. Giants

Before tuning into Sunday's Jets vs. Giants game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Giants vs. Jets, the model is backing the Giants (+3) to stay within the spread. The Giants have covered the spread in their last two games and are coming off a 14-7 win over Washington last week.

Saquon Barkley had 118 total yards last week after rushing for 93 yards against Buffalo in his first game back after missing three games with an ankle injury. The Jets are allowing 135.2 rushing yards per game, the seventh-most in the NFL, and the Giants and Barkley could take advantage of that on Sunday. The Giants are the designated home team, meaning they'll have their season ticket holders on hand for what should be a raucous gameday environment.

The model projects Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to throw for fewer than 190 yards with an interception in a low-scoring affair, leading the Giants to cover in over 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

