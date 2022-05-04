It was a wild first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which featured a couple of notable trades that saw veteran wideouts like A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown land with new clubs. There were also a notable amount of trades surrounding draft picks, which was headlined by the Detroit Lions, who moved up 20 spots from the No. 32 overall pick to No. 12. That deal was made in hopes of finding, as general manager Brad Holmes put it, a "game-changer," and they did just that by landing one of the top pass-catchers in this class in Alabama's Jameson Williams.

Williams would have likely been the top receiver taken this year had it not been for a torn ACL he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship. While his rehab has been moving along positively -- the wideout expects to be fully healthy by training camp -- he wound up being the fourth receiver selected with USC Drake London and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave coming off the board before him. Once he started to fall, it didn't take long for the Lions front office to make an aggressive push to move up and make a deal with Minnesota, which originally held the 12th spot.

"When we saw how it was unfolding and we saw there was a chance to possibly acquire Jameson, we were pretty set on going up and getting him," Holmes said, via ESPN. "And again, it wasn't going up to get a wide receiver, it was going up to get him. That's not saying anything about the quarterbacks or anything like that, it was just the fact that Jameson was available. We felt good about going up to get him."

After transferring from Ohio State, Williams had a dominant season for the Crimson Tide in 2021, posting 1,572 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns on 79 receptions. That production earned him first-team All-American and All-SEC honors.

"This guy's gritty. He's a dog. He loves football. He just fit what we're about," said Holmes. "Once the conviction and the buy-in kept rising, then I started saying, 'OK, alright, maybe being that he's one of those guys that we had graded similarly, very evenly up at the top, let's go get him.'"

Of course, a healthy Williams makes Detroit's offense extremely interesting heading into 2022. Williams will join a pass-catching unit that already features fellow wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

"We have to do our part to make sure he's set up for success. We need to develop him," Holmes said of Williams. "He's got to get healthy. But we do think we've got the right resources and structure in place."

On top of the No. 32 overall pick, Detroit sent No. 34 and No. 66 to Minnesota for the right to select Williams at No. 12 along with the 46th overall selection.