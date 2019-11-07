How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco (home) vs. Seattle (away)
Current Records: San Francisco 8-0; Seattle 7-2
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC West battle as the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
San Francisco came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arizona Cardinals last week, sneaking past 28-25. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Arizona made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Seattle ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They secured a 40-34 W over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. QB Russell Wilson had a stellar game for the Seahawks as he passed for 378 yards and five TDs on 43 attempts. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 133.70. Not surprisingly, Wilson's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Their wins bumped San Francisco to 8-0 and Seattle to 7-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The 49ers rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 13 on the season. The Seahawks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 22 passing touchdowns, good for best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Seahawks.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Seattle have won seven out of their last eight games against San Francisco.
- Dec 16, 2018 - San Francisco 26 vs. Seattle 23
- Dec 02, 2018 - Seattle 43 vs. San Francisco 16
- Nov 26, 2017 - Seattle 24 vs. San Francisco 13
- Sep 17, 2017 - Seattle 12 vs. San Francisco 9
- Jan 01, 2017 - Seattle 25 vs. San Francisco 23
- Sep 25, 2016 - Seattle 37 vs. San Francisco 18
- Nov 22, 2015 - Seattle 29 vs. San Francisco 13
- Oct 22, 2015 - Seattle 20 vs. San Francisco 3
