Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Chicago

Current Records: Indianapolis 2-1; Chicago 3-0

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Soldier Field. Indianapolis won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

The Colts took their contest against the New York Jets last week by a conclusive 36-7 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Indianapolis had established a 31-7 advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Mo Alie-Cox, QB Philip Rivers, and CB Xavier Rhodes. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 125.60.

Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Atlanta Falcons last week, but they still walked away with a 30-26 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 26-10 deficit. Chicago's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Allen Robinson, who caught ten passes for one TD and 123 yards, and TE Jimmy Graham, who snatched two receiving TDs. Graham hadn't helped his team much against the New York Giants two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Colts going off at just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Indianapolis up to 2-1 and the Bears to 3-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indianapolis comes into the game boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at one. As for Chicago, they rank first in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.00

Odds

The Colts are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.