How to watch Bengals vs. Browns: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Cleveland 6-9; Cincinnati 1-14

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Browns were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens last week. The game between them was not particularly close, with the Browns falling 31-15. One thing working slightly against Cleveland was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for 45 yards on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Miami Dolphins last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Cincinnati lost to Miami 38-35. The Bengals' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Andy Dalton, who passed for four TDs and 396 passing yards on 56 attempts, and WR Tyler Boyd, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 128 yards.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns are stumbling into the game with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 142.4 on average. The Bengals have had an even harder time: they are worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 153.9 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 44

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.