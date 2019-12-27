How to watch Bengals vs. Browns: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bengals vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Cleveland 6-9; Cincinnati 1-14
What to Know
Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
The Browns were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens last week. The game between them was not particularly close, with the Browns falling 31-15. One thing working slightly against Cleveland was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for 45 yards on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Miami Dolphins last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Cincinnati lost to Miami 38-35. The Bengals' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Andy Dalton, who passed for four TDs and 396 passing yards on 56 attempts, and WR Tyler Boyd, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 128 yards.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns are stumbling into the game with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 142.4 on average. The Bengals have had an even harder time: they are worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 153.9 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Browns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Cleveland 27 vs. Cincinnati 19
- Dec 23, 2018 - Cleveland 26 vs. Cincinnati 18
- Nov 25, 2018 - Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 26, 2017 - Cincinnati 30 vs. Cleveland 16
- Oct 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 7
- Dec 11, 2016 - Cincinnati 23 vs. Cleveland 10
- Oct 23, 2016 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 17
- Dec 06, 2015 - Cincinnati 37 vs. Cleveland 3
- Nov 05, 2015 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 10
