Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Cincinnati

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 12-5; Cincinnati 10-7

What to Know

Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will brawl for championship honors at SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Kansas City Chiefs typically have all the answers at home, but two weeks ago the Cincinnati Bengals proved too difficult a challenge. Cincinnati won 27-24 over the Chiefs in overtime. No one had a standout game offensively for the Bengals, but they got scores from RB Samaje Perine and WR Ja'Marr Chase. QB Joe Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 127.90.

Special teams collected 13 points for Cincinnati. K Evan McPherson booted in four field goals, the longest a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Speaking of close games: the Los Angeles Rams earned some more postseason success in their game two weeks ago. They had just enough and edged out the San Francisco 49ers 20-17. Los Angeles' only offensive touchdowns (two) came on a rush from QB Matthew Stafford. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 142.

Cincinnati is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality matchup. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 4-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati and Los Angeles both have one win in their last two games.