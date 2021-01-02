Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Baltimore 10-5; Cincinnati 4-10-1

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't won a game against the Baltimore Ravens since Sept. 13 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Bengals and Baltimore will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. With a combined 972 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

Cincinnati was expected to lose against the Houston Texans this past Sunday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Cincinnati got past Houston with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 37-31. It took eight tries, but Cincinnati can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Their RB Samaje Perine looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns. Perine had some trouble finding his footing against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Perine's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Bengals. K Austin Seibert delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Ravens had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-13 win over the New York Giants this past Sunday. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Baltimore's QB Lamar Jackson did his thing and passed for two TDs and 183 yards on 26 attempts in addition to picking up 80 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 149.90.

Baltimore is now 10-5 while Cincinnati sits at 4-10-1. The Ravens are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so this game needs to finish in the W column. Cincinnati has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Cincinnati is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bengals are fifth worst in the league in overall offensive touchdowns, with only 32 on the season. To make matters even worse for Cincinnati, Baltimore enters the contest with 177.8 rushing yards per game on average, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Baltimore have won six out of their last 11 games against Cincinnati.