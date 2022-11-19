Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Buffalo

Current Records: Cleveland 3-6; Buffalo 6-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Ford Field. The Bills have a defense that allows only 16.78 points per game, so Cleveland's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Buffalo fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Minnesota Vikings last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 33-30. Buffalo was up 24-10 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. No one had a standout game offensively for Buffalo, but they got scores from RB Devin Singletary and WR Gabriel Davis. QB Josh Allen ended up with a passer rating of 130.30.

Special teams collected 12 points for Buffalo. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Browns as they lost 39-17 to the Miami Dolphins last week. Cleveland was down 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Jacoby Brissett, who passed for one TD and 212 yards on 35 attempts in addition to picking up 40 yards on the ground. Brissett ended up with a passer rating of 123.20.

The Bills are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Buffalo against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put Buffalo at 6-3 and Cleveland at a reciprocal 3-6. Buffalo is 1-1 after losses this season, the Browns 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Buffalo and Cleveland both have one win in their last two games.