Who's Playing

Miami @ Buffalo

Current Records: Miami 10-5; Buffalo 12-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Buffalo and the Miami Dolphins will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bills Stadium. The Bills are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Buffalo ran circles around the New England Patriots this past Monday, and the extra yardage (474 yards vs. 201 yards) paid off. Buffalo ended the year with a bang, routing New England 38-9. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Buffalo had established a 31-9 advantage. QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs were among the main playmakers for Buffalo as the former passed for four TDs and 320 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 35 yards on the ground and the latter caught nine passes for three TDs and 145 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Diggs' 50-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, it was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Miami made off with a 26-25 win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Saturday. Miami's RB Myles Gaskin looked sharp as he caught five passes for two TDs and 82 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Gaskin's 59-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the fourth quarter.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Miami is now 10-5 while Buffalo sits at 12-3. The Dolphins are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so don't expect them to roll over against Buffalo. The Bills have clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the AFC.

This next game is expected to be close, with Buffalo going off at just a 1-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami in the teams' previous meeting in September, sneaking past 31-28. Will Buffalo repeat their success, or do the Dolphins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a slight 1-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo have won eight out of their last 11 games against Miami.