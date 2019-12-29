How to watch Bills vs. Jets: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bills vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
New York @ Buffalo
Current Records: New York 6-9; Buffalo 10-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bills are heading back home. Buffalo and the New York Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Buffalo is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Bills were not quite the New England Patriots' equal in the second half when they met last week. Buffalo came up short against New England, falling 24-17. QB Josh Allen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 208 yards on 26 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground. Allen's 53-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR John Brown in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.
Meanwhile, New York was expected to lose against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Jets secured a 16-10 W over Pittsburgh. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but the Jets were the better team in the second half.
The Bills got away with a 17-16 win the last time the two teams met in September. Will they repeat their success, or do the Jets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.50
Odds
The Bills are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 36
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Buffalo have won five out of their last nine games against New York.
- Sep 08, 2019 - Buffalo 17 vs. New York 16
- Dec 09, 2018 - New York 27 vs. Buffalo 23
- Nov 11, 2018 - Buffalo 41 vs. New York 10
- Nov 02, 2017 - New York 34 vs. Buffalo 21
- Sep 10, 2017 - Buffalo 21 vs. New York 12
- Jan 01, 2017 - New York 30 vs. Buffalo 10
- Sep 15, 2016 - New York 37 vs. Buffalo 31
- Jan 03, 2016 - Buffalo 22 vs. New York 17
- Nov 12, 2015 - Buffalo 22 vs. New York 17
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
Watch This Game Live
-
Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch
The Eagles can wrap up the NFC East title with a win over the Giants
-
Steelers vs. Ravens: How to watch, more
The Steelers need a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture
-
DAL vs. WAS: How to watch, more
It's now-or-never for Dallas, but Washington wants to play spoiler
-
Week 17 preview: Key games and stats
Week 17 of the NFL will have the final say in deciding the playoff picture and a whole lot...
-
Every playoff scenario, seed outcome
Breaking down every single playoff scenario for every single NFL team remaining in the mix
-
Week 17 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions for every game on the last week of the regular season
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game