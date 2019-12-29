How to watch Bills vs. Jets: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New York @ Buffalo

Current Records: New York 6-9; Buffalo 10-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bills are heading back home. Buffalo and the New York Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Buffalo is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Bills were not quite the New England Patriots' equal in the second half when they met last week. Buffalo came up short against New England, falling 24-17. QB Josh Allen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 208 yards on 26 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground. Allen's 53-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR John Brown in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, New York was expected to lose against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Jets secured a 16-10 W over Pittsburgh. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but the Jets were the better team in the second half.

The Bills got away with a 17-16 win the last time the two teams met in September. Will they repeat their success, or do the Jets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York

New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.50

Odds

The Bills are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 36

Series History

Buffalo have won five out of their last nine games against New York.