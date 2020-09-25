Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Buffalo

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-0; Buffalo 2-0

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at Bills Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Los Angeles and the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Rams wrapped it up with a 37-19 win on the road. Los Angeles' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but TE Tyler Higbee led the charge as he snatched three receiving TDs. Higbee's performance made up for a slower game against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, sneaking past 31-28. Buffalo's QB Josh Allen was on fire, passing for four TDs and 417 yards on 35 attempts. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 147.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.