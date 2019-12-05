How to watch Bills vs. Ravens: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bills vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Baltimore (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 9-3; Baltimore 10-2
What to Know
The Buffalo Bills are home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET at New Era Field. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Buffalo has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday. The Bills walked away with a 26-15 victory. Buffalo QB Josh Allen was slinging it as he accumulated 231 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on ten carries. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 120.70.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but Baltimore sidestepped the San Francisco 49ers for a 20-17 win. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
The Bills took a serious blow against Baltimore when the two teams last met in last September, falling 47-3. Maybe Buffalo will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ravens are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bills.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Baltimore have won both of the games they've played against Buffalo in the last five years.
- Sep 09, 2018 - Baltimore 47 vs. Buffalo 3
- Sep 11, 2016 - Baltimore 13 vs. Buffalo 7
