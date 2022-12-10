Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Denver

Current Records: Kansas City 9-3; Denver 3-9

What to Know

The Denver Broncos are 0-12 against the Kansas City Chiefs since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Denver and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Broncos or the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, but it was Baltimore snatching the 10-9 victory. For the second time this season, Denver couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from three field goals. QB Russell Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 149.40.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Brandon McManus delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Kansas City had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Cincinnati Bengals, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Sunday. It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Chiefs had to settle for a 27-24 defeat against Cincinnati. QB Patrick Mahomes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 223 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 140.90.

The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Denver at 3-9 and Kansas City at a reciprocal 9-3. Denver is 2-6 after losses this year, Kansas City 2-0.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Denver.