Who's Playing
Kansas City @ Denver
Current Records: Kansas City 9-3; Denver 3-9
What to Know
The Denver Broncos are 0-12 against the Kansas City Chiefs since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Denver and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Broncos or the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, but it was Baltimore snatching the 10-9 victory. For the second time this season, Denver couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from three field goals. QB Russell Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 149.40.
Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Brandon McManus delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Kansas City had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Cincinnati Bengals, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Sunday. It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Chiefs had to settle for a 27-24 defeat against Cincinnati. QB Patrick Mahomes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 223 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 140.90.
The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The losses put Denver at 3-9 and Kansas City at a reciprocal 9-3. Denver is 2-6 after losses this year, Kansas City 2-0.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Kansas City have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Denver.
- Jan 08, 2022 - Kansas City 28 vs. Denver 24
- Dec 05, 2021 - Kansas City 22 vs. Denver 9
- Dec 06, 2020 - Kansas City 22 vs. Denver 16
- Oct 25, 2020 - Kansas City 43 vs. Denver 16
- Dec 15, 2019 - Kansas City 23 vs. Denver 3
- Oct 17, 2019 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 6
- Oct 28, 2018 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 23
- Oct 01, 2018 - Kansas City 27 vs. Denver 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Kansas City 27 vs. Denver 24
- Oct 30, 2017 - Kansas City 29 vs. Denver 19
- Dec 25, 2016 - Kansas City 33 vs. Denver 10
- Nov 27, 2016 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 27
- Nov 15, 2015 - Kansas City 29 vs. Denver 13
- Sep 17, 2015 - Denver 31 vs. Kansas City 24