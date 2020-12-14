Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Cleveland

Current Records: Baltimore 7-5; Cleveland 9-3

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens are 7-2 against the Cleveland Browns since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Baltimore and Cleveland will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Ravens' strategy against the Dallas Cowboys this past Tuesday. Baltimore took down Dallas 34-17. Baltimore's QB Lamar Jackson did his thing and passed for two TDs and 107 yards on 17 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 94 yards. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 150.50.

Meanwhile, the Browns were hampered by 82 penalty yards against the Tennessee Titans last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Cleveland managed a 41-35 win over Tennessee. The squad ran away with 38 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 334 yards on 33 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Mayfield this season.

This next game is expected to be close, with Baltimore going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Baltimore, who are 5-5-1 against the spread.

The wins brought Baltimore up to 7-5 and the Browns to 9-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ravens come into the matchup boasting the most rushing yards per game in the league at 169. Cleveland is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 157.8 rushing yards per game on average, good for second best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baltimore have won eight out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.