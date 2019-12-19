How to watch Browns vs. Ravens: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Cleveland

Current Records: Baltimore 12-2; Cleveland 6-8

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Baltimore is coming into the contest hot, having won ten in a row.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Baltimore coming into their matchup against the New York Jets last Thursday, the team laid those doubts to rest. Baltimore was the clear victor by a 42-21 margin over New York. QB Lamar Jackson went supernova for the Ravens as he passed for five TDs and 212 passing yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 86 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 134.40.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Cleveland had to settle for a 38-24 defeat against the Arizona Cardinals last week. RB Nick Chubb put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 127 yards on 17 carries.

Baltimore's victory lifted them to 12-2 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 6-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Browns are stumbling into the game with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 15 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Browns, the Ravens rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 19 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Ravens' favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 10-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 48

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.