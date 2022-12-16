Who's Playing
Baltimore @ Cleveland
Current Records: Baltimore 9-4; Cleveland 5-8
What to Know
The Cleveland Browns are 3-10 against the Baltimore Ravens since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Cleveland and Baltimore will face off in an AFC North battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Ravens will be strutting in after a win while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Cleveland came up short against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday, falling 23-10. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but they got one touchdown from TE David Njoku. QB Deshaun Watson ended up with a passer rating of 120.20.
Meanwhile, Baltimore narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14. Baltimore's RB J.K. Dobbins was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 120 yards on 15 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Dobbins has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Justin Tucker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Cleveland, who are 6-7 against the spread.
Cleveland is now 5-8 while Baltimore sits at 9-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland enters the contest with 18 rushing touchdowns, good for fourth best in the league. The Ravens have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the second most rushing yards per game in the NFL at 162.2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Browns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Baltimore have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.
- Oct 23, 2022 - Baltimore 23 vs. Cleveland 20
- Dec 12, 2021 - Cleveland 24 vs. Baltimore 22
- Nov 28, 2021 - Baltimore 16 vs. Cleveland 10
- Dec 14, 2020 - Baltimore 47 vs. Cleveland 42
- Sep 13, 2020 - Baltimore 38 vs. Cleveland 6
- Dec 22, 2019 - Baltimore 31 vs. Cleveland 15
- Sep 29, 2019 - Cleveland 40 vs. Baltimore 25
- Dec 30, 2018 - Baltimore 26 vs. Cleveland 24
- Oct 07, 2018 - Cleveland 12 vs. Baltimore 9
- Dec 17, 2017 - Baltimore 27 vs. Cleveland 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cleveland 10
- Nov 10, 2016 - Baltimore 28 vs. Cleveland 7
- Sep 18, 2016 - Baltimore 25 vs. Cleveland 20
- Nov 30, 2015 - Baltimore 33 vs. Cleveland 27
- Oct 11, 2015 - Cleveland 33 vs. Baltimore 30