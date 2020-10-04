Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-2; Tampa Bay 2-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestead, the Los Angeles Chargers will be on the road. They will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Chargers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Los Angeles didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 21-16 to the Carolina Panthers last week. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of RB Austin Ekeler, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching 11 passes for 84 yards.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay strolled past the Denver Broncos with points to spare last week, taking the game 28-10. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 297 yards on 38 attempts. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 115.80.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles ranks first in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season. As for Tampa Bay, they enter the contest with only three passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.50

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.