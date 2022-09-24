Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Green Bay 1-1; Tampa Bay 2-0

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Buccaneers had a touchdown and change to spare in a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from SS Mike Edwards and WR Breshad Perriman.

Tampa Bay's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it embarrassed New Orleans' offensive line to sack QB Jameis Winston six times for a total loss of 30 yards. Leading the way was OLB Shaquil Barrett and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Barrett.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Green Bay and the Chicago Bears this past Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Green Bay wrapped it up with a 27-10 win at home. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. The Packers' RB Aaron Jones was on fire, rushing for one TD and 132 yards on 15 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Buccaneers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Tampa Bay didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Green Bay when the teams previously met two seasons ago, but they still walked away with a 31-26 victory. Tampa Bay's victory shoved Green Bay out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Packers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tampa Bay have won two out of their last three games against Green Bay.