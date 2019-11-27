How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams football game

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Arizona 3-6-1; Los Angeles 6-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams are 5-1 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Los Angeles and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Los Angeles doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

It looks like the Rams got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were dealt a punishing 45-6 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens last week. One thing working slightly against Los Angeles was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Todd Gurley, who rushed for 22 yards on six carries.

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, falling 36-26. QB Kyler Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 67 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Rams going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Rams are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 11 on the season. But the Cardinals are worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 48

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last eight games against Arizona.

  • Dec 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Arizona 9
  • Sep 16, 2018 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 0
  • Dec 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 32 vs. Arizona 16
  • Oct 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Arizona 0
  • Jan 01, 2017 - Arizona 44 vs. Los Angeles 6
  • Oct 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 17 vs. Arizona 13
  • Dec 06, 2015 - Arizona 27 vs. Los Angeles 3
  • Oct 04, 2015 - Los Angeles 24 vs. Arizona 22

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories