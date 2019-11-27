How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Arizona 3-6-1; Los Angeles 6-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams are 5-1 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Los Angeles and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Los Angeles doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

It looks like the Rams got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were dealt a punishing 45-6 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens last week. One thing working slightly against Los Angeles was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Todd Gurley, who rushed for 22 yards on six carries.

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, falling 36-26. QB Kyler Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 67 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Rams going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Rams are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 11 on the season. But the Cardinals are worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 48

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last eight games against Arizona.