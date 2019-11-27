How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Arizona 3-6-1; Los Angeles 6-5
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams are 5-1 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Los Angeles and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Los Angeles doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
It looks like the Rams got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were dealt a punishing 45-6 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens last week. One thing working slightly against Los Angeles was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Todd Gurley, who rushed for 22 yards on six carries.
Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, falling 36-26. QB Kyler Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 67 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw two passing touchdowns.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Rams going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Rams are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 11 on the season. But the Cardinals are worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 48
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last eight games against Arizona.
- Dec 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Arizona 9
- Sep 16, 2018 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 0
- Dec 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 32 vs. Arizona 16
- Oct 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Arizona 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Arizona 44 vs. Los Angeles 6
- Oct 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 17 vs. Arizona 13
- Dec 06, 2015 - Arizona 27 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Oct 04, 2015 - Los Angeles 24 vs. Arizona 22
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Insider Notes: Thanksgiving seats hot
Another poor performance on Turkey Day could seal the fate of Matt Patricia, Jason Garrett...
-
Saints vs. Falcons odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Falcons vs. Saints game 10,000 times.
-
Gronk wouldn't return if Brady called
Gronk seems to know exactly what he'll say if Brady calls him this week
-
Drew Lock progressing toward NFL debut
Lock is looking forward to his first NFL start, and it could come against the Chargers
-
Earl Thomas makes Super Bowl prediction
Thomas is confident the Ravens will be in the Super Bowl
-
Eagles turning to rookie to start at WR
The Eagles are looking for a spark to their wide receiver unit with their 2019 second-round...
-
Rams vs. Ravens live updates
The Ravens dominated the Rams in primetime on Monday night
-
49ers steamroll Rodgers in blowout win
The 49ers walloped the Packers on Sunday Night Football
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game