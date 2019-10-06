How to watch Chargers vs. Broncos: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: L.A. Chargers 2-2-0; Denver 0-3-0

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC West battle as Denver and the Chargers will face off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Denver winning the first 23-22 on the road and the Chargers taking the second 23-9.

It was close but no cigar for Denver as they fell 26-24 to Jacksonville last week. Joe Flacco and Courtland Sutton were two go-getters for the Broncos despite the loss. The former passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, while the latter caught six passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Flacco this season.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Chargers. They enjoyed a cozy 30-10 victory over Miami. Miami can consider this payback for the 19-17 defeat they dealt the Chargers the last time the teams encountered one another September of 2017.

The Chargers' win lifted them to 2-2 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 0-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Chargers enter the contest with 315.30 passing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Broncos come into the game boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 206.80. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The Chargers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Broncos.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Denver have won five out of their last eight games against L.A. Chargers.