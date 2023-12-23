Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears

Current Records: Arizona 3-11, Chicago 5-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Arizona traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. The matchup between the Cardinals and the 49ers wasn't particularly close, with the Cardinals falling 45-29. Arizona has struggled against San Francisco recently, as their match on Sunday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, the Cardinals had strong showings from James Conner, who rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Emari Demercado, who rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown.

He wasn't the only one working in the rushing yards department: the Cardinals were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 234 rushing yards. That's the most rushing yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Chicago's game on Sunday was all tied up 7-7 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of the Browns by a score of 20-17.

Nobody from Chicago had a standout game, but they got scores from Justin Fields and Cole Kmet.

The Bears didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Arizona's defeat dropped their record down to 3-11. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 5-9.

The Cardinals are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-7-1 against the spread).

Odds

Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Arizona has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Chicago.