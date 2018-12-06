How to watch Chicago vs. L.A. Rams: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)

Current records: Chicago 8-4; L.A. Rams 11-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, Chicago is heading back home. They will square off against the Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Chicago now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime game last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 27-30 loss against the Giants. Chicago's loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Rams might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They walked away with a 30-16 victory over Detroit.

The Rams's win lifted them to 11-1 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 8-4. Last week the Rams relied heavily on Todd Gurley, who rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries. It will be up to Chicago's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: NBC

Prediction

The Rams are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Chicago are 8-4-0 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 5-5-2 against the spread

Series History

Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.