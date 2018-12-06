How to watch Chicago vs. L.A. Rams: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Bears vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)
Current records: Chicago 8-4; L.A. Rams 11-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, Chicago is heading back home. They will square off against the Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Chicago now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime game last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 27-30 loss against the Giants. Chicago's loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, the Rams might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They walked away with a 30-16 victory over Detroit.
The Rams's win lifted them to 11-1 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 8-4. Last week the Rams relied heavily on Todd Gurley, who rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries. It will be up to Chicago's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Rams are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Chicago are 8-4-0 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 5-5-2 against the spread
Series History
Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 13 vs. Chicago Bears 37
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: Alex Smith battling infection
The Redskins quarterback suffered a gruesome leg injury in Week 11 against the Texans
-
NFL DFS: Top Week 14 DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Football Playoff Advice
Week 14 is critical for fantasy football owners who are trying to make a championship run
-
Cam Newton shoulder issue looks serious
The Panthers are on a losing streak and Newton's injury won't make life any easier down the...
-
TNF: Titans vs Jaguars odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Jaguars vs. Titans game 10,000 t...
-
Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees
The honor goes to the player who does the most for his community throughout the season