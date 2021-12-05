Who's Playing

Denver @ Kansas City

Current Records: Denver 6-5; Kansas City 7-4

What to Know

The Denver Broncos are 0-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit next Sunday. The Broncos and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denver has a defense that allows only 17.82 points per game, so Kansas City's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Denver had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, taking their contest 28-13. RB Javonte Williams and QB Teddy Bridgewater were among the main playmakers for Denver as the former punched in one rushing touchdown and the latter passed for one TD and 129 yards on 18 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 139.60.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs had a touchdown and change to spare in a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last week. The team accrued 16 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Kansas City, but they got scores from TE Travis Kelce and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The wins brought the Broncos up to 6-5 and Kansas City to 7-4. Denver is 3-2 after wins this season, Kansas City 3-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas City have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Denver.