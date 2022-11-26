Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Kansas City

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-7; Kansas City 8-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. If the game is anything like the Rams' 54-51 victory from their previous meeting in November of 2018, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Los Angeles came up short against the New Orleans Saints last week, falling 27-20. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from WR Allen Robinson and WR Tutu Atwell. Matthew Stafford's 62-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to Atwell in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Kansas City sidestepped the Los Angeles Chargers for a 30-27 win. Kansas City's success was spearheaded by the efforts of TE Travis Kelce, who caught six passes for three TDs and 115 yards, and QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for three TDs and 329 yards on 34 attempts. The Chiefs' win came on a 17-yard TD pass from Mahomes to Kelce with only 0:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Special teams collected 12 points for Kansas City. K Harrison Butker booted in three field goals, the longest a 52-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

The Rams have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 3-7 while the Chiefs sit at 8-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 76.1 on average. Kansas City's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 36 overall offensive touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.