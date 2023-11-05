Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

Current Records: Buffalo 5-3, Cincinnati 4-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Bills earned a 24-18 victory over the Buccaneers.

It was another big night for Josh Allen, who threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns while completing 77.5% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 31-17 win over the 49ers.

Joe Burrow looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns while completing 87.5% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Joe Mixon, who rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo's victory bumped their record up to 5-3. As for Cincinnati, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 4-3 record this season.

The Bills are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's match: The Bills have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 376.9 total yards per game (they're ranked fifth in total yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Bengals , though, as they've been averaging only 276.9 per game. Will the Bills be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Bengals flip the script?

Odds

Cincinnati is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Cincinnati has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Buffalo.