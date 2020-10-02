Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Dallas

Current Records: Cleveland 2-1; Dallas 1-2

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Cleveland should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Cowboys will be looking to right the ship.

Dallas came up short against the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, falling 38-31. The losing side was boosted by WR Ced Wilson, who caught five passes for two TDs and 107 yards.

The Dallas defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 20 yards. Leading the way was DE Aldon Smith and his three sacks. Smith now has four sacks through Week 3.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Football Team this past Sunday, winning 34-20. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for two TDs and 108 yards on 19 carries.

Cleveland's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Dallas is now 1-2 while the Browns sit at a mirror-image 2-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas ranks first in the NFL when it comes to yards per game, with 490.7 on average. Less enviably, Cleveland is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 188 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.