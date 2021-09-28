Through 3 Quarters

The Dallas Cowboys were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles 27-14.

RB Ezekiel Elliott has led the way so far for Dallas, as he has rushed for two TDs and 95 yards on 17 carries. No one has had a standout game offensively for Philadelphia, but they have gotten scores from TE Zach Ertz and DT Fletcher Cox. QB Jalen Hurts has been efficient, with a passer rating of 123.

Here's an interesting fact: the Cowboys also had a 13-point lead after the third quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Dallas

Current Records: Philadelphia 1-1; Dallas 1-1

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday at AT&T Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Philadelphia winning the first 23-9 at home and Dallas taking the second 37-17.

Things were close when Dallas and the Los Angeles Chargers clashed last week, but Dallas ultimately edged out the opposition 20-17. Dallas' RB Tony Pollard was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for one TD and 109 yards on 13 carries. Pollard's performance made up for a slower game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago.

There was early excitement for Philadelphia after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the San Francisco 49ers who ended up claiming the real prize. The Eagles were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against San Francisco 17-11. Despite the defeat, Philadelphia got a solid performance out of QB Jalen Hurts, who accumulated 190 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 82 yards. Hurts ended up with a passer rating of 121.60.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 1-1 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Dallas' success rolls on or if Philadelphia is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last 12 games against Philadelphia.