How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)
Last Season Records: Dallas 10-6-0; N.Y. Giants 5-11-0;
What to Know
The Giants and Dallas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Giants struggled last season, ending up 5-11. On the other hand, Dallas is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Rams 22-30.
Since the experts predict a loss, the Giants will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Giants.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against N.Y. Giants.
- Dec 30, 2018 - N.Y. Giants 35 vs. Dallas 36
- Sep 16, 2018 - Dallas 20 vs. N.Y. Giants 13
- Dec 10, 2017 - N.Y. Giants 10 vs. Dallas 30
- Sep 10, 2017 - Dallas 19 vs. N.Y. Giants 3
- Dec 11, 2016 - N.Y. Giants 10 vs. Dallas 7
- Sep 11, 2016 - Dallas 19 vs. N.Y. Giants 20
- Oct 25, 2015 - N.Y. Giants 27 vs. Dallas 20
- Sep 13, 2015 - Dallas 27 vs. N.Y. Giants 26
