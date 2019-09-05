How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants football game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)

Last Season Records: Dallas 10-6-0; N.Y. Giants 5-11-0;

What to Know

The Giants and Dallas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Giants struggled last season, ending up 5-11. On the other hand, Dallas is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Rams 22-30.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Giants will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Giants.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against N.Y. Giants.

  • Dec 30, 2018 - N.Y. Giants 35 vs. Dallas 36
  • Sep 16, 2018 - Dallas 20 vs. N.Y. Giants 13
  • Dec 10, 2017 - N.Y. Giants 10 vs. Dallas 30
  • Sep 10, 2017 - Dallas 19 vs. N.Y. Giants 3
  • Dec 11, 2016 - N.Y. Giants 10 vs. Dallas 7
  • Sep 11, 2016 - Dallas 19 vs. N.Y. Giants 20
  • Oct 25, 2015 - N.Y. Giants 27 vs. Dallas 20
  • Sep 13, 2015 - Dallas 27 vs. N.Y. Giants 26

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories