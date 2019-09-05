How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)

Last Season Records: Dallas 10-6-0; N.Y. Giants 5-11-0;

What to Know

The Giants and Dallas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Giants struggled last season, ending up 5-11. On the other hand, Dallas is coming off a 10-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Rams 22-30.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Giants will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Giants.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against N.Y. Giants.