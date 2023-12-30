Who's Playing

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

Current Records: Detroit 11-4, Dallas 10-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cowboys are 4-0 against the Lions since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Dallas Cowboys will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Cowboys had to settle for a 22-20 defeat against the Dolphins.

Despite the loss, the Cowboys had strong showings from Dak Prescott, who threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and CeeDee Lamb, who picked up 118 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Even though Detroit has not done well against Minnesota recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Lions came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 30-24. The win made it back-to-back wins for Detroit.

The Lions got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jahmyr Gibbs out in front who rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Goff was another key contributor, throwing for 257 yards and a touchdown while completing 75% of his passes.

Another reason for the win was the Lions' imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for four sacks. Ifeatu Melifonwu was especially locked on to the Vikings' QB and sacked him twice.

Dallas' loss dropped their record down to 10-5. As for Detroit, their victory bumped their record up to 11-4.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as the two teams haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Cowboys command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.3 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Lions (currently ranked third in touchdowns) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 3.5 touchdowns per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Saturday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup.

Looking ahead, the Cowboys are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 9-2 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 6-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas has won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 7 years.