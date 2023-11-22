Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

Current Records: Green Bay 4-6, Detroit 8-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

What to Know

The Lions and the Packers are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but likely not for long. The Detroit Lions will be playing at home against the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ford Field. The timing is sure in the Lions' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while the Packers have not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Detroit has more to be thankful for after their match against Chicago on Sunday. The Lions secured a 31-26 W over the Bears. Detroit was down 26-14 with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter but they still came back for the handy five-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Lions to victory, but perhaps none more so than David Montgomery, who rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs brought some help for the Lions off the bench as he gained 95 total yards and a touchdown.

The Lions were down by five with only two minutes and 33 seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Montgomery punched in the touchdown from 1 yard out.

Meanwhile, Green Bay can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chargers on Sunday and snuck past 23-20.

The Packers can attribute much of their success to Jayden Reed, who gained 92 total yards and a touchdown, and Jordan Love, who threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

Their wins bumped Detroit to 8-2 and Green Bay to 4-6.

Looking forward, the Lions are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played the Packers.

Odds

Detroit is a big 7.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Detroit and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.