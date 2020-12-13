Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Miami

Current Records: Kansas City 11-1; Miami 8-4

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will challenge the Miami Dolphins on the road at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 853 yards last week.

Kansas City didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Denver Broncos last week, but they still walked away with a 22-16 victory. The Chiefs can attribute much of their success to TE Travis Kelce, who caught eight passes for one TD and 136 yards, and QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for one TD and 318 yards on 40 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 137.50.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 16. K Harrison Butker delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins ran circles around the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the extra yardage (406 yards vs. 196 yards) paid off. Miami was able to grind out a solid win over Cincinnati, winning 19-7. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got one touchdown from TE Mike Gesicki. QB Tua Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 138.90.

Miami's defense was a presence, holding the Bengals to a paltry 196 yards. The defense embarrassed Cincinnati's offensive line to sack the QB six times for a total loss of 37 yards. Leading the way was MLB Kyle Van Noy and his three sacks. Van Noy now has 4.5 sacks this year.

The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Kansas City is now 11-1 while the Dolphins sit at 8-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Kansas City enters the game with 31 passing touchdowns, good for third best in the league. But Miami comes into the contest boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at 14. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $111.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.