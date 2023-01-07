Who's Playing

New York @ Philadelphia

Current Records: New York 9-6-1; Philadelphia 13-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles are 10-3 against the New York Giants since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Philadelphia and New York will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Philadelphia came up short against the New Orleans Saints last week, falling 20-10. The losing side was boosted by WR A.J. Brown, who caught four passes for one TD and 97 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Gardner Minshew's 78-yard TD bomb to Brown in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, New York made easy work of the Indianapolis Colts last week and carried off a 38-10 win. With New York ahead 24-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their QB Daniel Jones did his thing and passed for two TDs and 177 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 91 yards. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 168.60.

This next contest looks promising for the Eagles, who are favored by a full 14 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Philadelphia is now 13-3 while the Giants sit at 9-6-1. New York is 4-4 after wins this year, and Philadelphia is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 12 out of their last 15 games against New York.