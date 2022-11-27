Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Green Bay 4-7; Philadelphia 9-1

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

The Packers came up short against the Tennessee Titans last Thursday, falling 27-17. Despite the loss, Green Bay had strong showings from WR Christian Watson, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Aaron Rodgers, who passed for two TDs and 227 yards on 39 attempts. Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 127.40.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was hampered by 95 penalty yards against the Indianapolis Colts last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Philadelphia dodged a bullet, finishing off Indianapolis 17-16. Philadelphia's QB Jalen Hurts did his thing and passed for one TD and 190 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 86 yards. The Eagles' win came on a seven-yard rush from Hurts with only 1:24 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Packers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Green Bay is now 4-7 while Philadelphia sits at 9-1. Philadelphia is 7-1 after wins this year, and Green Bay is 2-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Packers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia and Green Bay both have one win in their last three games.