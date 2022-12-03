Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Tennessee 7-4; Philadelphia 10-1

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams have allowed few points on average (Tennessee 18.64, Philadelphia 19.64), so any points scored will be well earned.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Titans were not quite the Cincinnati Bengals' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. Tennessee didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-16 to Cincinnati.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Caleb Shudak delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia bagged a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday. It was another big night for the Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts, who passed for two TDs and 153 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 157 yards on the ground. This was the first time Hurts has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Titans are expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Tennessee is now 7-4 while Philadelphia sits at 10-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tennessee ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. But Philadelphia enters the game with 21 rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. We'll see if Tennessee's defense can keep the Eagles' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.