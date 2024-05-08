Quarterback will always be the NFL's most valuable position, but a great group of wide receivers can help a signal-caller take his game to the next level.

Following the addition of four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and all of the action from the 2024 NFL Draft, it makes all the sense in the world to do a restructuring of the league's top wide receiver trios ahead of the league's spring offseason programs and training camps.

Some of the grading criteria here is based on previous production as well as what the trio could do as a group going forward. Here is our current top 12, but this list could certainly change should any other big moves go down.

DeAndre Hopkins TEN • WR • #10 TAR 137 REC 75 REC YDs 1057 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Calvin Ridley TEN • WR TAR 136 REC 76 REC YDs 1016 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Tyler Boyd CIN • WR • #83 TAR 98 REC 67 REC YDs 667 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

This Titans group is one of the more recently assembled ones on this list with Tennessee outbidding its AFC South-rival Jacksonville Jaguars to procure Ridley's services for the price of four years and $92 million with $46.98 million fully guaranteed. He returned to NFL action last season after a full-season suspension for gambling in 2022, and Ridley bounced back by leading Jacksonville in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Hopkins producing over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 catches at age 31 is incredibly impressive given the rotating door at quarterback in Nashville this past season with an injured Ryan Tannehill, rookie Will Levis and Malik Willis all throwing passes.

The Titans upgraded its wide receiving core on Tuesday by adding longtime Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd through free agency. The 29-year-old was Andy Dalton's go-to receiver near the end of his Bengals run in the late 2010s, and he has served as a reliable slot wideout/third option for Joe Burrow in the 2020s. Levis should have everything he needs to prove he can be a quality NFL starting quarterback in 2024.

Treylon Burks, who has played just 22 games in two seasons, has failed to live up to his first-round draft status. However, a return to the slot -- where he balled out in college -- instead of lining up out wide -- where he has predominantly lined up so far in the NFL -- could help him take the next step in addition to learning from Boyd for a year.

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 181 REC 135 REC YDs 1749 REC TD 12 FL 2 View Profile

Brandin Cooks DAL • WR • #3 TAR 81 REC 54 REC YDs 657 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Jalen Tolbert DAL • WR • #18 TAR 36 REC 22 REC YDs 268 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

A case can be made for Lamb being the best wide receiver in the 2023 season. He led the league in catches while ranking second in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns. Only 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey (2,023) had more yards from scrimmage than Lamb (1,862) last season, and Lamb's 14 touchdowns from scrimmage also paced all wide receivers as well in 2023. Eight of Lamb's 12 receiving touchdowns came in the red zone, tied for the most in the entire NFL.

Cooks' eight touchdown catches were tied for the eighth most in the league last season, and six of them came in the red zone, tied for the fifth most in the NFL. He also came up clutch for the Cowboys, hauling in late touchdown grabs on the road against the Chargers and the Dolphins. Cooks' biggest component of his game is his speed, so it will be interesting to see how well he maintains that trait at age 31 in 2024.

Tolbert was a third-round pick two years ago, and he was the best of not-ideal options as Dallas' WR3. How much further he could develop is unknown as 2023 was really his first season receiving legitimate playtime.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 95 REC 59 REC YDs 737 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 160 REC 105 REC YDs 1486 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Tutu Atwell LAR • WR • #5 TAR 67 REC 39 REC YDs 483 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Puka Nacua, who was a fifth-round rookie in 2023, broke the NFL's rookie catches (105) and receiving yards (1,486) records by essentially morphing into a second ultra-reliable option for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Nacua lined up predominantly on the outside of the line of scrimmage while Cooper Kupp does much of his work out of the slot and over the middle of the field.

Kupp himself has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons after his historic 2021 campaign in which he won Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP, but playing alongside Nacua could allow for a revival in his thirties since defenses won't be solely focused on him anymore.

Atwell took his game up a notch with Kupp not fully healthy, nearly doubling his career receiving yards output and more than doubling his career receiving touchdowns production. He'll turn 25 in October, and playing alongside Kupp and Nacua will give him opportunities to make plays against lesser defenders.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 100 REC 68 REC YDs 1074 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Jordan Addison MIN • WR • #3 TAR 108 REC 70 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Trent Sherfield MIN • WR • #16 TAR 22 REC 11 REC YDs 86 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

How great is Justin Jefferson? Well, his career average of 98.3 receiving yards per game is the best in NFL history, and in 2023 he became only the third player in NFL history to total 1,000 or more receiving yards while playing 10 or fewer games in a season. Jefferson joined Chargers wide receiver Wes Chandler (1982) and Rams wide receiver Jim Benton (1945) as the only others to accomplish that feat.

Jefferson's 2023 output is even more incredible considering Kirk Cousins was lost early in the year with a torn Achilles. Addison, meanwhile, became just the third rookie in Minnesota history to have 10 receiving touchdowns in their debut season joining Sammy White and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Minnesota is currently thin at WR3 after K.J. Osborn's departure to the New England Patriots, which is why they aren't higher on this list.

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 119 REC 66 REC YDs 1114 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Tyler Lockett SEA • WR • #16 TAR 122 REC 79 REC YDs 894 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 93 REC 63 REC YDs 628 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The Seahawks are ranked as highly as they are on the strength of their trio. Metcalf is one of just six players with 900 or more receiving yards in each of his first five seasons, joining Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Mike Evans, A.J. Green and Terry McLaurin.

Metcalf also registered the third-highest percentage of his catches that went for either a first down or a touchdown in 2023 (78.8%). Lockett took a step back, seeing his four-season streak of having over 1,000 yards come to an end in 2023, but Smith-Njigba finished the second half of his rookie year strong. This group can continue to ascend on the strength of Metcalf and Smith-Njigba's development.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 136 REC 79 REC YDs 1255 REC TD 13 FL 0 View Profile

Chris Godwin TB • WR • #14 TAR 130 REC 83 REC YDs 1024 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Trey Palmer TB • WR • #10 TAR 68 REC 39 REC YDs 385 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Mike Evans is coming off one of his best seasons ever, co-leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns (13) along with Tyreek Hill while ranking ninth in the league in receiving yards (1,255). He has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in all 10 of NFL seasons, and if he does so again in 2024, he will tie the GOAT Jerry Rice for the longest streak of 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history.

Godwin recorded his third 1,000-yard season in a row and fourth in the last five years while feasting out of the slot. Trey Palmer didn't dominate as a rookie, but his game-sealing 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild card round could be a sign of things to come. He could also be pushed for the third receiver spot in Tampa by 2024 third-round pick Jalen McMillian, who was a key contributor to the 2023 CFP runner-up Washington Huskies the last two seasons.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 158 REC 106 REC YDs 1456 REC TD 7 FL 2 View Profile

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 112 REC 81 REC YDs 1066 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

DeVante Parker PHI • WR • #1 TAR 55 REC 33 REC YDs 394 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Only two players have more receiving yards than Brown (2,952) since he joined the Eagles in 2022: CeeDee Lamb (3,108) and Tyreek Hill (3,509). That's it. The two top single-season receiving yards totals in Philadelphia both belong to Brown for his 2022 (1,496) and 2023 (1,456) campaigns.

DeVonta Smith is ascending, totaling over 900 yards in all three seasons as well as over 1,000 in each of the last two. The Eagles' No. 3 receiver spot has been a role they have been unable to solidify over the past few years, but perhaps more help arrives in the draft later this month.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • #19 TAR 89 REC 60 REC YDs 892 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Jauan Jennings SF • WR • #15 TAR 33 REC 19 REC YDs 265 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Brandon Aiyuk was quietly dominant in 2023. He led the NFL with 81.3% of his catches resulting in either a first down or a touchdown. He averaged the second-most yards per catch in the league (17.9) while totaling the seventh-most receiving yards in the NFL (1,342). He is in a contract dispute at the moment, and he deserves every penny.

No wide receiver is more dangerous after the catch than Deebo Samuel as evidenced by his 8.8 yards-after-catch average, the highest among all NFL wideouts. Jennings almost won Super Bowl MVP as he became the second player in Super Bowl history to throw and catch a touchdown in the Big Game, joining Nick Foles (2017 season). However, this trio could change should either Samuel or Aiyuk be traded. Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco's first-round pick at 31st overall, could push Jennings for the third receiver role on the 49ers' depth chart should Samuel and Aiyuk remain in the Bay Area.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 145 REC 100 REC YDs 1216 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 76 REC 42 REC YDs 656 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Trenton Irwin CIN • WR • #16 TAR 32 REC 25 REC YDs 316 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Each of the Bengals' Big Three -- quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins -- suffered through injuries last season. When all three are right physically, they are one of the scariest offenses in football.

Better health in 2024 is almost assured based on regression to the mean. Irwin could lose his third receiver spot to rookie wideout Jermaine Burton, Cincy's first of two third-round selections (80th overall).

3. Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 171 REC 119 REC YDs 1799 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 104 REC 72 REC YDs 1014 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Odell Beckham Jr. BAL • WR • #3 TAR 33 REC 27 REC YDs 238 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Tyreek Hill led the NFL in receiving yards while co-leading the league in receiving touchdowns along with Mike Evans. Naturally, he, of course, also led the league in yards per route run (3.9).

In a slight step back for Waddle, who missed three games with injuries, he totaled over 1,000 yards and 14.1 yards per catch. Not bad. Waddle and Hill, who missed one game with a leg injury, can produce even bigger seasons going forward. Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million gives Miami another big name for their third receiver spot.

He averaged a career-high 16.1 yards per reception in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens, which ranked as the seventh most in the entire NFL among qualifying pass-catchers. However, Beckham has played 35 of a possible 67 games since 2020, including the 2022 season that he sat out of entirely while recovering from a torn ACL. If he struggles to remain healthy, perhaps rookie Malik Washington, whom Miami selected in the sixth round, could be a factor at that spot. Washington stood out as the most impressive player at the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this offseason.

D.J. Moore CHI • WR • #2 TAR 136 REC 96 REC YDs 1364 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Keenan Allen CHI • WR • #13 TAR 150 REC 108 REC YDs 1243 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Only one trio on this list has multiple players who totaled 1,200 or more receiving yards in 2023: the Chicago Bears. Moore's 1,364 receiving yards rank as the fourth most in a single season in Bears history and the sixth most in the league, and Allen is coming off recording a career-high 108 catches, the sixth most in the NFL last season.

Both should benefit from lining up alongside another WR1-caliber talent in Washington's Rome Odunze, the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, while catching passes from 2024 first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams. Odunze, a 2023 consensus All-American, led all of college football in receiving yards (1,640, Washington's single-season record) and catches of 20 or more air yards (23). Chicago adding that kind of deep threat to Moore and Allen ensures Williams will begin his NFL career strong. The selection of Odunze also vaulted this trio from sixth to second on this list.

1. Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs HOU • WR • #14 TAR 160 REC 107 REC YDs 1183 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Nico Collins HOU • WR • #12 TAR 109 REC 80 REC YDs 1297 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Tank Dell HOU • WR • #13 TAR 75 REC 47 REC YDs 709 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs said it best when news broke that his older brother Stefon, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2020 first-team All-Pro, was being traded to the Houston: The Texans have three players who could be the top receiver on their own teams.

Diggs leads the NFL in catches across the last four seasons (445) since he became a Buffalo Bill in 2020. Collins totaled the eighth-most receiving yards in the league last season while averaging 3.1 yards per route run, tied for the second most in the NFL with Brandon Aiyuk. He trailed only Tyreek Hill's league-leading 3.9 yards-per-route-run average.

Dell's seven receiving touchdowns through the first 13 weeks of the season were tied for the fifth most in the entire league before he went down with a season-ending fibula injury that occurred while he was blocking on a goal line run. Both he and Collins are age 25 or younger. With his return to health and Diggs' arrival, the Texans enter 2024 as the league's most dangerous trio of wideouts.