Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ New York

Current Records: Indianapolis 4-10-1; New York 8-6-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New York Giants are heading back home. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for the Giants as they fell 27-24 to the Minnesota Vikings last week. RB Saquon Barkley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected ten points for New York. K Graham Gano delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Chargers when they played this past Monday, losing 20-3. QB Nick Foles had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 143 yards passing.

The Colts are now 4-10-1 while the Giants sit at 8-6-1. Indianapolis has been eliminated from playoff contention. New York is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them.

New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants enter the contest with only six thrown interceptions, which is the best in the NFL. On the other end of the spectrum, the Colts are stumbling into the matchup with the third most thrown interceptions in the league, having thrown 17 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Giants are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.