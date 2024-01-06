Who's Playing
Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
Current Records: Chicago 7-9, Green Bay 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
What to Know
The Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
A well-balanced attack led Chicago over Atlanta in every quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. The Bears blew past the Falcons 37-17. The oddsmakers were on Chicago's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
The Bears' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Justin Fields, who threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Another player making a difference was Khalil Herbert, who rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, everything went the Packers' way against the Vikings on Sunday as the Packers made off with a 33-10 win. That 23 points margin sets a new team best for Green Bay this season.
Jordan Love was the offensive standout of the game as he threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.7% of his passes, and also punched in a rushing scores. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Reed, who picked up 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Chicago pushed their record up to 7-9 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 27.6 points per game. As for Green Bay, the win got them back to even at 8-8.
The Bears are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last nine times they've played the Packers.
Odds
Green Bay is a 3-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 44 points.
Series History
Green Bay has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Sep 10, 2023 - Green Bay 38 vs. Chicago 20
- Dec 04, 2022 - Green Bay 28 vs. Chicago 19
- Sep 18, 2022 - Green Bay 27 vs. Chicago 10
- Dec 12, 2021 - Green Bay 45 vs. Chicago 30
- Oct 17, 2021 - Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 14
- Jan 03, 2021 - Green Bay 35 vs. Chicago 16
- Nov 29, 2020 - Green Bay 41 vs. Chicago 25
- Dec 15, 2019 - Green Bay 21 vs. Chicago 13
- Sep 05, 2019 - Green Bay 10 vs. Chicago 3
- Dec 16, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Green Bay 17