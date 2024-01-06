Who's Playing

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Current Records: Chicago 7-9, Green Bay 8-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

A well-balanced attack led Chicago over Atlanta in every quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. The Bears blew past the Falcons 37-17. The oddsmakers were on Chicago's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Bears' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Justin Fields, who threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Another player making a difference was Khalil Herbert, who rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, everything went the Packers' way against the Vikings on Sunday as the Packers made off with a 33-10 win. That 23 points margin sets a new team best for Green Bay this season.

Jordan Love was the offensive standout of the game as he threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.7% of his passes, and also punched in a rushing scores. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Reed, who picked up 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Chicago pushed their record up to 7-9 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 27.6 points per game. As for Green Bay, the win got them back to even at 8-8.

The Bears are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last nine times they've played the Packers.

Odds

Green Bay is a 3-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.