Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans

Current Records: Tampa Bay 3-4, Houston 3-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Texans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Tampa Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 24-18 to the Bills.

The losing side was boosted by Baker Mayfield, who threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Houston might've scored the first points on Sunday, but it was Carolina who claimed the real prize. The Texans fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 15-13. Houston didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Nobody from Houston had a standout game, but they got scores from Andrew Beck and C.J. Stroud.

The team lost despite holding the Panthers to a paltry 224 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Texans' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out six times before it was all said and done. The heavy lifting was done by Maliek Collins and Jonathan Greenard who racked up 4.5 sacks between them.

Tampa Bay has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-4 record this season. As for Houston, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Texans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. The Buccaneers might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Houston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 40 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston has won both of the games they've played against Tampa Bay in the last 8 years.