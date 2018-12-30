How to watch Houston vs. Jacksonville: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston Texans (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Current records: Houston 10-5-1; Jacksonville 5-10-1

What to Know

Houston will be playing at home against Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Houston will be hoping to build upon the 20-7 win they picked up against Jacksonville the last time they played.

Houston's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 30-32 defeat against Philadelphia. A silver lining for Houston was the play of Deshaun Watson, who accumulated 339 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville were expected to lose against Miami last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Jacksonville came out on top against Miami by a score of 17-7. The score was all tied up at the break, but Jacksonville were the better team in the second half.

Houston are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.

Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 5-10-1 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 10-5-1. We'll see if Jacksonville can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $99.22

Prediction

The Texans are a big 7 point favorite against the Jaguars.

This season, Houston are 6-6-3 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 5-8-2 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Texans slightly, as the game opened with the Texans as an 8.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Houston have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Jacksonville.

  • 2018 - Jacksonville Jaguars 7 vs. Houston Texans 20
  • 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 45 vs. Houston Texans 7
  • 2017 - Houston Texans 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 29
  • 2016 - Houston Texans 21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 20
  • 2016 - Jacksonville Jaguars 21 vs. Houston Texans 24
  • 2015 - Houston Texans 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 6
  • 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 20 vs. Houston Texans 31
