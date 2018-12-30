How to watch Houston vs. Jacksonville: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Houston Texans (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)
Current records: Houston 10-5-1; Jacksonville 5-10-1
What to Know
Houston will be playing at home against Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Houston will be hoping to build upon the 20-7 win they picked up against Jacksonville the last time they played.
Houston's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 30-32 defeat against Philadelphia. A silver lining for Houston was the play of Deshaun Watson, who accumulated 339 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville were expected to lose against Miami last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Jacksonville came out on top against Miami by a score of 17-7. The score was all tied up at the break, but Jacksonville were the better team in the second half.
Houston are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.
Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 5-10-1 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 10-5-1. We'll see if Jacksonville can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $99.22
Prediction
The Texans are a big 7 point favorite against the Jaguars.
This season, Houston are 6-6-3 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 5-8-2 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Texans slightly, as the game opened with the Texans as an 8.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Houston have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Jacksonville.
- 2018 - Jacksonville Jaguars 7 vs. Houston Texans 20
- 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 45 vs. Houston Texans 7
- 2017 - Houston Texans 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 29
- 2016 - Houston Texans 21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 20
- 2016 - Jacksonville Jaguars 21 vs. Houston Texans 24
- 2015 - Houston Texans 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 6
- 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 20 vs. Houston Texans 31
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 17
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 17? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Week 17 NFL picks: Steelers, Eagles win
There's still a lot to be decided in the final week of the 2018 NFL regular season
-
Week 17 picks: Ravens edge Browns
Prisco reveals his picks for Week 17, including the more motivated Vikings beating the Bea...
-
Playoff projections: Titans steal spot
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
NFL best bets: Luck, Colts beat Titans
Best bets include the Chiefs beating up on the Raiders and the Eagles thumping the Redskin...
-
Best bets: Eagles edge Redskins
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 17 of the NFL season