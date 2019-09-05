How to watch Jets vs. Bills: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

N.Y. Jets (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Last Season Records: N.Y. Jets 4-12-0; Buffalo 6-10-0;

What to Know

The Jets and Buffalo are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 4-12 last-season record, the Jets have set their aspirations higher this year. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Buffalo (6-10), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jets ranked fourth worst with respect to yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 299.2 on average. Buffalo ranked worst with respect to passing touchdowns last year, where the squad accrued only 13. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: CBS

Odds

The Jets are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bills.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

N.Y. Jets and Buffalo both have four wins in their last eight games.