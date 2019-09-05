How to watch Jets vs. Bills: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Jets vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Jets (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Last Season Records: N.Y. Jets 4-12-0; Buffalo 6-10-0;
What to Know
The Jets and Buffalo are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 4-12 last-season record, the Jets have set their aspirations higher this year. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Buffalo (6-10), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jets ranked fourth worst with respect to yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 299.2 on average. Buffalo ranked worst with respect to passing touchdowns last year, where the squad accrued only 13. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jets are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bills.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
N.Y. Jets and Buffalo both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Dec 09, 2018 - Buffalo 23 vs. N.Y. Jets 27
- Nov 11, 2018 - N.Y. Jets 10 vs. Buffalo 41
- Nov 02, 2017 - N.Y. Jets 34 vs. Buffalo 21
- Sep 10, 2017 - Buffalo 21 vs. N.Y. Jets 12
- Jan 01, 2017 - N.Y. Jets 30 vs. Buffalo 10
- Sep 15, 2016 - Buffalo 31 vs. N.Y. Jets 37
- Jan 03, 2016 - Buffalo 22 vs. N.Y. Jets 17
- Nov 12, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 17 vs. Buffalo 22
