Who's Playing

Cleveland @ New York

Current Records: Cleveland 10-4; New York 1-13

What to Know

The New York Jets are home Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They and the Cleveland Browns will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.

New York was expected to lose against the Los Angeles Rams last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. It was close, but New York ultimately received the gift of a 23-20 victory from a begrudging Los Angeles squad. No one had a standout game offensively for New York, but they got scores from RB Frank Gore and RB Ty Johnson. QB Sam Darnold ended up with a passer rating of 137.70.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Jets. K Sam Ficken delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Cleveland netted a 20-6 win over the New York Giants last week. Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 297 yards on 32 attempts.

The Browns are now 10-4 while New York sits at 1-13. Cleveland is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them. The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: New York is worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only 20 on the season. To make matters even worse for New York, the Browns enter the matchup with 152.6 rushing yards per game on average, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Browns as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New York have won three out of their last five games against Cleveland.