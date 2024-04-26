The Carolina Panthers weren't originally set to have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after sending it to the Chicago Bears as part of a package that landed them Bryce Young.

However, the Panthers traded back into the first round Thursday night, sending a fifth-round pick (141 overall) and the 33rd overall choice, the first of the second round, to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for the 32nd overall selection, one they acquired in a trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs, and a sixth-round pick, 200th overall.

Carolina placed South Carolina 2023 second-team All-SEC wide receiver Xavier Legette incredibly high on their draft board, something Legette himself revealed. He said they promised him they would take him with their first available pick, 33rd overall -- the first pick of the second round-- when meeting with them before the draft. The Panthers kept their word, and chose him 32nd overall with the last pick of the first round.

"I've met with the Panthers four or five times, the relationship is just continuing to grow," Legette told USA Today on Monday. "They're really hoping I can make it to the second round. They keep telling me if I'm sitting at 33, they're going to take me."

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales threw up a smokescreen at his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday by saying he brought up the scenario of being the Panthers' first 2024 draft pick to Legette and many other prospects as a way to gauge how they are wired and where their mind would go after making the NFL.

"Yeah, oh yeah. That was a great conversation. I definitely said that to him and about 50 other guys," Canales said Wednesday, via ESPN. "'If we take you at 33 ... it's actually a lead-in question. 'So when we draft you at 33, what happens now?' There's a bunch of questions that happen after that so, yeah it's part of the process."

Their selection of Legette is understandable beyond just his geographical proximity. After having just 423 receiving yards in his first four seasons of college football, Legette erupted for 1,255 in 2023, the second-most in the entire SEC behind only LSU All-American wideout Malik Nabers. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 221 pounds, and he showed at the NFL Scouting Combine that he is an explosive athlete. Legette ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and totaled a 40-inch vertical jump in addition to a 10-foot-6 broad jump. He is an elite player after the catch, and he does his best work closer to the line of scrimmage --- slants, crossing routes and screens -- but also can get vertical deep downfield.

His intermediate route-running could use some work, but clearly the Panthers are loading up on playmakers for Young.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.