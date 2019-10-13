How to watch Jets vs. Cowboys: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jets vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Jets (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: N.Y. Jets 0-4-0; Dallas 3-2-0
What to Know
Dallas will square off against the Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Dallas has a defense that allows only 18 points per game, so the Jets' offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Cowboys might not have won anyway, but with 94 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They took a 34-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Green Bay. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Amari Cooper, who caught 11 passes for 226 yards and one TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Dak Prescott's 53-yard TD bomb to Cooper in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for the Jets, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 31-6 punch to the gut against Philadelphia. The Jets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing.
Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $83.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
N.Y. Jets won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 19, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 19 vs. Dallas 16
