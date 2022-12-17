Who's Playing

Detroit @ New York

Current Records: Detroit 6-7; New York 7-6

What to Know

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Detroit netted a 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. Detroit QB Jared Goff was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 330 yards on 39 attempts. Goff ended up with a passer rating of 165.70.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, falling 20-12. The Jets' only offensive touchdown came from RB Zonovan Knight.

The Lions are now 6-7 while New York sits at a mirror-image 7-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit is worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 40 on the season. New York's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 12 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.