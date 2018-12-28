How to watch L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Rams vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)
Current records: L.A. Rams 12-3; San Francisco 4-11
What to Know
The Rams will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. The Rams strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 31.93 points per game.
The Rams received the perfect holiday gift last week. They blew past Arizona 31-9. C.J. Anderson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Rams, as he rushed for 167 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.
Meanwhile, San Francisco's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Chicago 9-14.
The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.
The Rams' win lifted them to 12-3 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 4-11. San Francisco's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Rams defensive front that amassed four sacks against Arizona, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Rams are a big 9.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
This season, L.A. Rams are 6-7-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 5-10-0 against the spread
Over/Under: 48.5
Series History
San Francisco have won 4 out of their last 7 games against L.A. Rams.
- 2018 - San Francisco 49ers 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams 39
- 2017 - Los Angeles Rams 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers 34
- 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 39 vs. Los Angeles Rams 41
- 2016 - Los Angeles Rams 21 vs. San Francisco 49ers 22
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 28 vs. Los Angeles Rams 0
- 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams 16
- 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers 6
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Best Week 17 DraftKings NFL DFS lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Steelers place Chris Boswell on IR
It's been a forgettable year for Boswell, who was a Pro Bowler a season ago
-
Titans vs. Colts: All the stats to know
Here's everything you need to know about the high-stakes battle between AFC South rivals
-
Prisco's Best Bets: Saints backups soar
Prisco says Teddy Bridgewater gives the Saints an edge, while Blake Bortles will play better...
-
Super Bowl odds: Pats' odds fall after W
Super Bowl simulations now put the Pats at about 10 percent to win it all
-
Report: Chiefs extend Damien Williams
Williams has filled in capably after the Chiefs cut Kareem Hunt