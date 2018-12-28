How to watch L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

How to watch Rams vs. 49ers football game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)

Current records: L.A. Rams 12-3; San Francisco 4-11

What to Know

The Rams will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. The Rams strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 31.93 points per game.

The Rams received the perfect holiday gift last week. They blew past Arizona 31-9. C.J. Anderson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Rams, as he rushed for 167 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, San Francisco's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Chicago 9-14.

The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.

The Rams' win lifted them to 12-3 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 4-11. San Francisco's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Rams defensive front that amassed four sacks against Arizona, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
  • Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rams are a big 9.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, L.A. Rams are 6-7-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 5-10-0 against the spread

Over/Under: 48.5

Series History

San Francisco have won 4 out of their last 7 games against L.A. Rams.

  • 2018 - San Francisco 49ers 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams 39
  • 2017 - Los Angeles Rams 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers 34
  • 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 39 vs. Los Angeles Rams 41
  • 2016 - Los Angeles Rams 21 vs. San Francisco 49ers 22
  • 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 28 vs. Los Angeles Rams 0
  • 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams 16
  • 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers 6
