How to watch L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)

Current records: L.A. Rams 12-3; San Francisco 4-11

What to Know

The Rams will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. The Rams strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 31.93 points per game.

The Rams received the perfect holiday gift last week. They blew past Arizona 31-9. C.J. Anderson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Rams, as he rushed for 167 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, San Francisco's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Chicago 9-14.

The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7-2 against the spread.

The Rams' win lifted them to 12-3 while San Francisco's defeat dropped them down to 4-11. San Francisco's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Rams defensive front that amassed four sacks against Arizona, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rams are a big 9.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

This season, L.A. Rams are 6-7-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 5-10-0 against the spread

Over/Under: 48.5

Series History

San Francisco have won 4 out of their last 7 games against L.A. Rams.