Who's Playing

Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots

Current Records: Washington 3-5, New England 2-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

The New England Patriots will be playing at home against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

There was early excitement for New England after they claimed the first score on Sunday, but it was Miami who ended up claiming the real prize. The Patriots received a tough blow as they fell 31-17 to the Dolphins.

The Patriots had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 218 total yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Dolphins gained 390.

Meanwhile, Washington pushed their score all the way to 31 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 38-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Despite 98 more yards than Philadelphia, Washington couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

The Commanders' defeat came about despite a quality game from Sam Howell, who threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. Jamison Crowder brought some help for the Commanders off the bench as he picked up 95 receiving yards and a touchdown.

New England's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.3 points per game. As for Washington, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the Commanders and the Patriots failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with the Patriots going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. The Commanders might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

New England is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England has won both of the games they've played against Washington in the last 8 years.