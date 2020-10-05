Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Green Bay

Current Records: Atlanta 0-3; Green Bay 3-0

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 8:50 p.m. ET Monday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay has yet to lose; Atlanta, on the other hand, is desperate for their first win.

The Packers beat the New Orleans Saints 37-30 last week. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 283 yards on 32 attempts. Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 124.90.

Special teams collected 13 points for Green Bay. K Mason Crosby delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 30-26 to the Chicago Bears last week. Atlanta was up 26-10 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from RB Todd Gurley, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and RB Brian Hill, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Hill had some trouble finding his footing against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Green Bay is now a perfect 3-0 while the Falcons sit at a mirror-image 0-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Green Bay has yet to throw a single interception. As for Atlanta, they enter the game with six forced fumbles, good for second best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:50 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:50 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $314.45

Odds

The Packers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Atlanta have won three out of their last four games against Green Bay.