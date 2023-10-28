Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Jacksonville 5-2, Pittsburgh 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Steelers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Sunday, the Steelers earned a 24-17 win over the Rams. That's two games straight that Pittsburgh has won by exactly seven points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Steelers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kenny Pickett, who punched in a rushing scores. George Pickens also helped out with an impressive 107 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four last Thursday. They walked away with a 31-24 victory over the Saints.

The Jaguars can attribute much of their success to Travis Etienne Jr., who rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns, and Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 204 yards and a touchdown. Etienne Jr. is on a roll when it comes to rushing touchdowns, as he's now punched in two or more in the last three games he's played.

The win makes it two in a row for Pittsburgh and bumps their season record up to 4-2. As for Jacksonville, their win was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 5-2.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the game is expected to be close, with the Jaguars going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. The Steelers might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Jacksonville is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh and Jacksonville both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.